    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sri Reddy Replies To Ram Gopal Varma, Says You Are Dangerous Than Coronavirus

      By
      |

      The controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy has again made headlines by making a shocking comment. This time, the sensuous actress took a dig at Ram Gopal Varma.

      Well, we all know that Sri Reddy is very close to Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker has earlier admitted that he had given Sri Reddy the idea of abusing Jana Sena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan to gain attention. Recently, Sri Reddy told RGV that he's dangerous than coronavirus.

      Sri Reddy Calls RGV Dangerous Than Coronavirus

      As per the report published in leading web portal, Sri Reddy said, "You are effecting more than coronavirus Ram Gopal Varma, I still love u. I will make personal GST."

      A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma had written tweet to coronavirus. He wrote, "Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don't believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u".

      Coronavirus has become a hot topic of concern in the world. The virus was first detected in China but now it is finding its base in many countries. In India, 30 positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected.

      Also Read : Sri Reddy Reveals The Place Where She Spent First Night With Abhiram Daggubati

      Coming back to Sri Reddy, the controversial diva is known for making sensational statements on Telugu film industry. She had gone topless publically in front of Movie Artists' Association (MAA)'s office in Hyderabad. She also claimed that many producers and filmmakers have sexually exploited her in the pretext of giving roles in films.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X