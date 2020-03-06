Sri Reddy Replies To Ram Gopal Varma, Says You Are Dangerous Than Coronavirus

The controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy has again made headlines by making a shocking comment. This time, the sensuous actress took a dig at Ram Gopal Varma.

Well, we all know that Sri Reddy is very close to Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker has earlier admitted that he had given Sri Reddy the idea of abusing Jana Sena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan to gain attention. Recently, Sri Reddy told RGV that he's dangerous than coronavirus.

As per the report published in leading web portal, Sri Reddy said, "You are effecting more than coronavirus Ram Gopal Varma, I still love u. I will make personal GST."

A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma had written tweet to coronavirus. He wrote, "Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don't believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u".

Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus has become a hot topic of concern in the world. The virus was first detected in China but now it is finding its base in many countries. In India, 30 positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected.

Also Read : Sri Reddy Reveals The Place Where She Spent First Night With Abhiram Daggubati

Coming back to Sri Reddy, the controversial diva is known for making sensational statements on Telugu film industry. She had gone topless publically in front of Movie Artists' Association (MAA)'s office in Hyderabad. She also claimed that many producers and filmmakers have sexually exploited her in the pretext of giving roles in films.