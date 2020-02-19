Sri Reddy Reveals The Place Where She Spent First Night With Abhiram Daggubati

Miss controversial Sri Reddy has recently revealed a place where she spent the first night with Abhiram Daggubati. A couple of years ago, model and actress Sri Reddy had made explosive statements on casting couch in Telugu film industry.

She had also admitted of being in a relationship with Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati. Well, as the latest report, Suresh Babu is planning to shit Ramanaidu studios into a gated community and expand Vizag studio.

Reacting to the same, Sri Reddy revealed that she spent her first night with Abhiram in the Ramanaidu studios. In a Facebook post, Sri Reddy wrote, "Where I had the first night with Abhi ram in ramanayudu studios that is vanishing soon."

As per media reports, producer Suresh Babu is planning to shut down the studio which was established in Film Nagar by Rama Naidu. Notably, the studio is named in the Guinness Book of World Record for producing the highest number of movies.

Earlier, Sri Reddy had shared some intimates pictures of her with Suresh Babu's son Abhiram on social media. Apart from Abhiram, Sri Reddy had targeted Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Koratala Siva and others.

For those who are uninitiated, Sri Reddy had gone topless publically in front of Movie Artists' Association (MAA)'s office in Hyderabad in the protest of casting couch happening in Tollywood industry. She also claimed that many Telugu producers and filmmakers have sexually exploited her in the pretext of giving her roles.