Sri Reddy’s Comment On Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Relationship Will Surprise You

Rana Daggubati’s Announcement

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a cosy picture with Miheeka Bajaj. He captioned the snap, "And she said Yes #MiheekaBajaj". Rana's capture hinted about their engagement amid lockdown.

Stars’ Reactions

After Rana Daggubati's revelation, Tollywood, as well as Bollywood actors, started pouring heart-warming wishes for the Baahubali star. Actors like Ram Charan, Pulkit Samrat, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth and others wished Rana and Miheeka.

Sri Reddy’s Surprising Reaction

The controversial queen of Tollywood industry, Sri Reddy has been known for slamming or taking a dig at many Telugu actors and their activities. Reacting to Rana Daggubati's post with Miheeka Bajaj, Sri Reddy surprising made a positive comment about them. In the Facebook post, Sri Reddy said, "I know rana garu how much u gone through..god bless u with the peaceful life with ur girl." Well, this comment is indeed surprising for everyone. In 2018, Sri Reddy had offered good wishes to Rana after hearing about his health issues.

Who Is Miheeka Bajaj?

For those who are unversed, Miheeka Bajaj doesn't belong to the film industry. She is an entrepreneur, who founded the event management company, Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing in London's Chelsea University. Miheeka is also a close friend of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Sonam, in her congratulatory message, wrote, "Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!"