      Sri Reddy’s Controversial Remark On AR Murugadoss And Women Will Shock You!

      Sri Reddy, who is known for accusing many Tollywood biggies of harassing many aspiring actresses, has recently bashed Tamil director AR Murugadoss on social media.

      Sri Reddy

      In the latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy called AR Murugadoss 'uncle' and accused him of stealing movie stories. She wrote, "Murugadas uncle like to steal women v*gina and thief of movie stories. These are movie legends. sorry on tamil Industry."(sic)

      Sri Reddys Facebook Post

      Earlier in July 2018, Sri Reddy had attacked the filmmaker by stating, "Hi Tamil director AR murugadas ji. How are You? U remember green park hotel?? You promised me a role. But We had lot of , till now you didn't offer me anything."

      Well, these sensational comments made by Sri Reddy has indeed sparked a controversy in the South film industry. After all, AR Murugadoss is not the first victim of Sri Reddy's attack. A few days ago, the controversial actress had slammed top actresses of Telugu film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan.

      Also Read : Sri Reddy Targets Samantha Akkineni & Trisha Krishnan, Says She Has Bigger 'Assets' Than Them

      In a Facebook post, Sri Reddy had stated, "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me.." (sic) Well, Sri Reddy's below the belt comments on Samantha and Trisha's body parts have angered their fans.

      After all, Sri Reddy is known for fighting for women's right and against casting couch in the film industry. However, on the other hand, her comments on female actors are questioning her work. Apart from Telugu actresses, Sri Reddy also accused celebrities like Nani, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Kona Venkat and others of s*xually exploiting and ruining her filmi career.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
