Sri Reddy Slams Allu Arjun For Celebrating His Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sri Reddy, who is known for bashing many Tollywood biggies, slammed Allu Arjun for celebrating his birthday amid Novel Coronavirus lockdown. The Stylish Star turned 37 on Wednesday and on the special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at home with his family.

Allu Arjun's birthday celebration pictures went viral on the internet as his fans poured in wishes for their hero. However, his birthday celebration didn't go well with Sri Reddy as she slammed the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor on Facebook.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Sri Reddy wrote, "Corona tho chachipothunte birth day gift ani sevaala midha pelalu erukunnatu movie yaparam cheskotam veluli arjun ke dhakkindhi.. (People are dying out of corona here, but you are celebrating birthday with movie business). (sic)

Well, Sri Reddy's post on Allu Arjun's birthday celebration has indeed made his fans angry. After all, Sri Reddy has always been taking a dig at celebrities. Coronavirus pandemic has stopped the entire nation as well as the world. The COVID-19 positive cases have reached to 5916 and death toll rises to 178 so far.

Talking about Sri Reddy, the controversial actress also made a below the belt comment on popular South actresses like Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan. She had stated, "Samantha lemons, trisha grapes are nothing infront of me.." (sic)

Apart from that, Sri Reddy also claimed that Megastar Chiranjeevi is taking revenge on her on behalf of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Moreover, in a Facebook post, Sri Reddy had called director AR Murugadoss 'Uncle' and claimed that he steals women's v*gina and movie stories. Well, her comments are indeed disgusting.

The controversy queen Sri Reddy has also accused biggies like Nani, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Kona Venkat and others of s*xually assaulting and ruining her movie career.