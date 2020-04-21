    For Quick Alerts
      Sri Reddy Takes A Dig At Nayanthara’s Past Relationships

      Sri Reddy, who is known for slamming many Tollywood biggies on social media, has recently taken a dig at south siren Nayanthara. Sri Reddy has commented on Nayanthara's past relationships with married and unmarried men.

      Sharing a post on Facebook, Sri Reddy wrote, "If u r judging som1 that your shit I don't care. You guys don't have b*lls to comment any big heroines, a*s holes, Nayan also was der in relationship with married and unmarried! You guys have b*lls to comment her??that's the difference star heroines n struggling heroines??ahaan." (sic)

      Well, this statement is indeed disgusting and derogatory towards Nayanthara. For those who are unversed, Nayanthara was in a relationship with Simbu during the initial days of her career. After the picture of Simbu and Nayanthara's passionate kiss went viral on the internet, they broke up with each other. Nayanthara had also confessed that she won't work with him in future.

      After breaking up with Simbu, Nayanthara started dating Prabhu Deva and they were in a relationship for a long time. But after break up with him in 2012, she started concentrating on her movie career. Currently, she is in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan.

      Talking about Sri Reddy, she has always been countering South actresses. A few days ago, she had commented on Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan's private body parts. She wrote, "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me.." (sic) Last year, Sri Reddy had also posted about Nayanthara. She had written, "Few people are thinking that my list is huge, wrong my list is very very small ..if Trisha, Nayantara, Samantha are good actresses, top heroines if they open up about their list, after listen that huge list you people will die." (sic)

      Sri Reddy is the flag bearer of #MeToo movement in the South film industry. In 2018, she had Stripped in public and claimed that several Tollywood producers have s*xually exploited her in the pretext of giving roles in films. She had made shocking allegations against celebrities like Sundar C, Viva Harsha, Abhiram Daggubati, Kona Venkat, Nani, etc.

      Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
