SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter

On Wednesday (July 29) night, celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his social media account to reveal that he and his family members have contracted Coronavirus. He then went that the family is following their doctor's advice and have quarantined themselves at home.

Rajamouli wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.

He went on to add, “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma...” (sic) Check out the posts below:

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

On the work front, SS Rajamouli was busy working on his big-budget film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). However, the team has been facing many issues and delays in filming due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

RRR is a period action drama that brings together some of the biggest names of the film industry. The highly anticipated Tollywood biggie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: RRR Team To Use Virtual Technology To Complete The Shoot!

ALSO READ: RRR Dialogue Writer Spills The Beans About Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Screen Time In SS Rajamouli’s Film