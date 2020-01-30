SS Rajamouli Changes RRR Edit Team After Video Leaks On The Internet?

SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the movie went on floors in November 2018. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the period action-drama is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year. While the shooting has been happening at a fairly good pace, the makers are having a tough time to keep the film under wraps.

Not too long ago, a video of Jr NTR's important action sequence got leaked online and it really made the director angry. In fact, pictures from the sets have also made their way to the internet. Since there is so much buzz around RRR, these leaks aren't helping the makers in keeping the film's content intact.

While these online leaks have been happening for a while, SS Rajamouli has finally found the culprit responsible for the same. Reportedly, someone from the editing room has been leaking RRR pictures and videos online. It is being said that the leaked video of Jr NTR was shot from the monitor while it was being played in the edit room.

The maverick filmmaker and his team soon identified the culprit and later Rajamouli decided to change his edit team in order to avoid further leaks. He has also tightened the security on-set and isn't allowing anyone to carry their cell phones while the filming is going on. Well, let's hope all these measures help Rajamouli and his team to keep the mystery around their highly anticipated film intact.

RRR is a fictional story about freedom fighters who fought against the British empire and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Ajay Devgn, who is currently high on the success of his last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, recently joined the cast ensemble cast and started shooting for the film. While RRR is expected to release this year, rumours are also rife that the movie may get postponed to next year.

