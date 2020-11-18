SS Rajamouli Decides Not To Release Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer RRR In 3D?

Ever since SS Rajamouli announced his next magnum opus RRR after Baahubali, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the magic on the big screen. As we all know RRR's concept and canvas are huge, hence the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to release it on a grand scale. Rajamouli reportedly had bigger plans for RRR, but now it seems like, he has taken a step back.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that RRR was planned to release in 3D too. Notably, the Baahubali director had himself announced it in one of the press meets. However, the latest piece of information states that SS Rajamouli has dropped the idea of releasing RRR in 3D.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have reportedly dropped the idea. Well, the team is already running behind schedule, hence, to avoid further delays, they gave up on the 3D version of RRR. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, the shooting had to be halted for more time. But now, after Rajamouli's recovery, the team has begun shooting of RRR with a positive spirit.

Meanwhile, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are playing the female leads in the film. Moreover, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen in an extended cameo.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.