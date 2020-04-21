SS Rajamouli Has No Idea When RRR Will Be Ready For Release?

SS Rajamouli's film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, has been grabbing the headlines every other day for some reason or the other. Not too long ago, rumours were rife about Alia Bhatt quitting the project due to date issues, but that actually didn't happen. Then, we had reported that RRR may not release next year on January 8, as the makers are yet to wrap up the film. Well, it turns out that this piece of information isn't entirely false.

For a while now, reports have been floating in the media about RRR getting delayed once again. Since the shooting is on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Rajamouli is no longer sure whether he'll be ready to release his magnum opus on time. Yes, you heard that right. When the maverick director was asked about the release date of his movie, he told gulte.com, "No idea."

The National award-winning filmmaker also added, "First of all, the government should lift lockdown, and there are red zones, containment zones to take care of. Even if lockdown removal is initiated, I'm assuming that cinema theatres will be the last to be opened and cinema shootings will be the last ones to be granted permission. So, only after shootings resume, we could talk about dates."

Further, Rajamouli said that if the lockdown gets extended, he won't be able to finish shooting the remaining portions of his film on time. And if that happens, then it's very much likely that the makers of RRR will miss their deadline, resulting in RRR getting postponed, yet again.

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR is a fictional story based on two freedom fighters that rebelled against the British Raj in South India- Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Ram Charan (Alluri Sitarama Raju).

