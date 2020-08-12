SS Rajamouli & His Family Members Test Negative For COVID-19; RRR Director Shares On Twitter

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members finally tested negative for COVID-19. The RRR director shared this happy news on his Twitter handle.

SS Rajamouli wrote, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us... Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation!"

Well, it's indeed happy news for his fans as the director and his family members were in home isolation for two weeks. Now, after testing negative, Rajamouli and his family members have been asked to wait for at least three weeks to see if they have developed enough antibodies to donate plasma.

SS Rajamouli has always been encouraging Coronavirus survivors to donate plasma and help COVID-19 active patients to recover. However, on July 29, the director had confirmed that he and his family members got infected to the virus. He had tweeted, "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

Due to Coronavirus, the Baahubali director could not even attend his dear friend and actor Rana Daggubati's wedding on August 8 (Saturday). But now, SS Rajamouli is Corona free and waiting to donate plasma.

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli's next Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film is set in the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is all set to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

