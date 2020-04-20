SS Rajamouli Reveals The Plot Of RRR; Read The Story Details Right Here!

Since Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is going to be one of the biggest releases of next year, obviously there is a lot of curiosity around the film's storyline. Directed by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus is a fictional story about two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who rebel against the British Empire. Having said that, Rajamouli has now made it clear that RRR is not an out-and-out patriotic film.

While talking to gulte.com, the noted director revealed the main plot of his much-awaited film and said that his multi-starrer is more about friendship than war. Yes, you heard that right. The National award-winning filmmaker said, "First, I got the thought of witnessing Tarak and Ram Charan on the screen together, much before Baahubali. And that made me start to look at various scripts and got many ideas. Finally, we've felt that this idea (#RRR) is good. But it is not a patriotic film."

Further, Rajamouli went on to add, "#RRR is a film about the friendship between two individuals who are diametrically opposite. The story and all the plot points deal more with friendship than the war of the characters against British folks." Well, that's surprising but at the same time sounds exciting as well, no?

The 46-year-old director also pointed out that since Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a close friendship in real life, it made things easy for him, and he has managed to bring out the same equation in the film too. In that case, we definitely can't wait to see RRR on the big screen. Apart from Charan and Tarak, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also feature in the movie. Both the stars are making their Telugu debut with this one and that's another reason why RRR is being eagerly awaited in theatres.

ALSO READ

RRR: SS Rajamouli Won't Miss The Release Date Of His Film, Here's Why!