SS Rajamouli’s RRR Postponed To Sankranti 2022?

Big Challenge For RRR Makers

SS Rajamouli is currently shooting for RRR amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the director has to take care of all the safety measures while filming. Notably, the team has begun working on the project after a gap of seven months.

No Sankranti 2021 Release?

The RRR team recently wrapped up the major action schedule in Hyderabad. As per reports, SS Rajamouli will next be shooting in Pune, where some of the major portions of the film, including combination scenes of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Olivia Morris are to be shot. It seems like the makers are not on track as per the decided schedule, hence, there are high chances of RRR missing Sankranti release in 2021.

Issues With VFX

Apart from wrapping up the shoot in time, RRR director Rajamouli is also reportedly worrying about the issues with VFX. After the shoot, he has to work on post-production extensively. Currently, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many graphic companies have less manpower. Hence, it is quite tough for him to finish the post-production work in the scheduled time. Because of all these elements, RRR might miss the Sankranti 2021 release. The report further suggests that the film is likely to release on Sankranti 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

About RRR

The SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-Independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen in pivotal roles.