SS Rajamouli’s Wife Rama Penning Dialogues For Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR!

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to return on sets to resume shooting of his magnum opus RRR. The project is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted travelling and also initiated a new concept of social distancing. The team has been dropping updates on the film to keep up the enthusiasm of the fans.

Well now, we have a major update on the film, which will surely thrill you to the core. As per reports, SS Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli is penning dialogues for the epic drama. It is to be noted that Rama is also the head of the costume department for RRR. She has earlier worked as the costume head for Rajamouli's Baahubali series as well. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers so far.

It is also said that the director has decided to make a few changes to the script of the film, given that the ample time he has to work on it, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. The script of the film has been written by Rajamouli's father and veteran scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

Talking about Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The highly anticipated film will have the Tollywood stars essaying the roles of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. South diva Shriya Saran will play a cameo in the film bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

On a related note, the makers who were disappointed with the cancellation of trial shoot amid COVID-19 lockdown, are now reportedly looking out to use virtual technology. The method will apparently replace the conventional VFX technique of green chroma screens.

RRR Team To Use Virtual Technology To Complete The Shoot!

RRR Celebration On Social Media; Netizens 'Review' Rajamouli's Film On Its Original Release Day!