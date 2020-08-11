SS Rajamouli Takes A Big Decision About His Next With Mahesh Babu?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Baahubali director also missed his friend and actor Rana Daggubati's wedding, which happened on August 8 (Saturday). He is all set to bring magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. He is waiting for the situations to get better so that the team can shoot the remaining part of RRR.

SS Rajamouli had earlier announced that he would be teaming up with Superstar Mahesh Babu for his next. After his announcement, Mahesh Babu fans were expecting a big update on the star's 45th birthday (August 9) about his film with Rajamouli. However, SS Rajamouli didn't reveal anything more about the film and the reason behind it is quite surprising.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that RRR is still stuck in the production stage. Hence, SS Rajamouli is not interesting to make any official announcement about RRR and his next with Mahesh Babu. The report further suggests that makers are expected to make an official announcement of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's project post the release of RRR. However, it's not yet officially confirmed by the filmmaker.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, his fans received a big surprise from him on August 9. The actor released the motion poster of his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being helmed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. The motion poster created a solid buzz amongst the fans.

Also Read : Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster Featuring Mahesh Babu Is Here To Raise Your Anticipation!

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will essay the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

Also Read : SS Rajamouli Will Not Attend Rana Daggubati's Wedding & The Reason Is Not COVID-19