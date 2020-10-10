SS Rajamouli Turns 47: Team RRR Wishes The Director In The Most Hilarious Way Possible

On the occasion of the 47th birthday of director SS Rajamouli, Team RRR has a very special message for him. The assistant directors, spot boys, and the actors who are a part of the film enacted how Rajamouli is on set. They even showed the viewers about his daily habits and the routine he follows on sets.

Taking to their social media, the team shares, "Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli

A small gift from team #RRRMovie to the man who only loves to give us all cinematic thrills in the form of elevations and emotions, but is against anyone giving him birthday wishes!

Happy Birthday, captain! @ssrajamouli

#HBDSSRajamouli"

The Baahubali director is considered a true magician and a skilled craftsman of the cinematic world. Apart from the team, various actors have wished the director.

RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The movie stars NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

