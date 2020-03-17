SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting RRR Because Of Date Issues?

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been a hot topic of discussion lately. While the makers have completed almost 90 percent of the film, they are yet to shoot with Alia Bhatt who is cast opposite Ram Charan in the period action-drama. The Highway actress was supposed to join the cast in Pune this month but the schedule has now been postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

This has left SS Rajamouli worried as Alia has several projects in her kitty at the moment. And with the Pune schedule gone for a toss, the filmmaker isn't sure if the B-town beauty will be available for shooting once the work resumes from next month onwards. According to a report in tollywood.net, Rajamouli is in touch with Alia's manager and has been constantly asking if her dates will available for the Pune schedule as and when it kickstarts.

Since Alia is expected to resume shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi post Summer, SS Rajamouli is worried that the 27-year-old actress may just quit the project citing date issues at the end moment. Hence he wants to wrap up Alia's part as soon as they are allowed to start shooting again.

Though the Coronavirus situation has gotten worse, let's just hope things work out between Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt eventually because we really want to see how the filmmaker will present Alia in his ambitious project which is supposed to arrive in the cinema halls next year on January 8.

Apart from Ram Charan and Alia, RRR also features Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Produced by D V V Danayya, the movie will mark Devgn and Alia's debut in the Telugu film industry.

