    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SS Thaman Croons The First Single For Pawan Kalyan -Starrer Telugu Remake Of Pink

      By
      |

      Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in films. The actor is currently busy shooting for the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film, Pink. Ever since the announcement of PSPK 26, fans can't control their excitement to see Pawan Kalyan on the big-screen.

      SS Thaman and Pawan Kalyan

      Amidst all, the new development of the film has come out now. The first single of PSPK 26 is ready and it's been composed by ace music director SS Thaman. Confirming the news on Twitter, the composer wrote, "As a biggest fan I can't also wait to release our #PSPK26FirstSingle the whole team is working so hard . We knw how important it is for us at the same time for every one . We shall be at our best to make the best for our #powerstar @PawanKalyan gaaru !! Love U guys !! ♥️📢"

      According to the reports, Pawan Kalyan also heard SS Thaman's composition and liked it. Earlier, the makers have revealed the female cast of the Telugu version of National-Award winning film, Pink. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen playing female leads while the Power Star is playing a lawyer in the film. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film is being helmed by Sriram Venu. Trivikram Srinivas has been roped to write dialogues of the film.

      Also Read : Pawan Kalyan's Film With Krish Jagarlamudi Gets A Title

      The original version starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink was also remade in Tamil with Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang played the female leads in the film.

      Read more about: pawan kalyan pspk 26 ss thaman pink
      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X