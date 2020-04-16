    For Quick Alerts
      SSMB 27: Has Kiara Advani Said Yes To Mahesh Babu's Film?

      Ever since the news about Mahesh Babu joining hands with Parasuram broke out, everyone has been wondering about the leading the lady of their film. Just a few days back, we told you that Parasuram is making a family entertainer with Mahesh in the lead, and Gopi Sunder has been brought on board to score the background music for the same.

      Kiara Advani

      The untitled project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to go on floors from July onwards. As for the female lead, initially, it was being said that Keerthy Suresh was being considered for the film. However, later we reported that Mahesh Babu was quite keen on roping in Kiara Advani. And turns out, this piece of information isn't actually wrong.

      Yes, we hear Kiara is already in talks with the makers of Mahesh Babu-starrer and it's very much likely that she will sign on the dotted line. Though an official announcement is still awaited, the Kabir Singh actress recently did gave a hint about signing a Tollywood biggie. During an interview, the 27-year-old revealed that she hasn't been able to take up any offers in Tollywood as Bollywood films have been keeping her very busy.

      But the good-looking actress also added that she would sign a Tollywood film very soon. Guess, Kiara was subtly hinting at Parasuram's directorial venture. Since Kiara has already worked with Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, we are pretty sure these two will set the screen on fire if they come together on 70mm once again. Don't you guys agree?

      Pushpa: Kiara Advani To Feature In The Allu Arjun Starrer? Deets Inside!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
