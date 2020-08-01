SSMB 28: Official Announcement To Be Made On Mahesh Babu’s Birthday

After the big announcement of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the Superstar is all set to drop an update on his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. As per rumours that are doing the rounds, the actor will be announcing the film on his 45th birthday, which is on August 9.

For the unversed, Baahubali director Rajamouli had earlier revealed during a media interaction about his collaboration with Mahesh Babu. There are rumours that the same project might be officially announced on the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's birthday. Recent grapevine suggests there are high chances that the first look poster with the title might be unveiled on this day. A few gossipmongers are suggesting that #SSMB 28 is all about Mahesh's project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Well, we are super excited about the big announcement. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

Talking about his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, an audio surprise is awaiting for the actor's fans and followers. It is said that a highlighting dialogue from the movie by Mahesh will be out on his birthday. Well, we cannot rule out the chances of yet another official confirmation about the cast and crew of the movie.

The project helmed by Geetha Govindam director Sukumar will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The National Award-winning actress confirmed her inclusion in the project while interacting with her fans on social media. Kannada actor Kicha Sudeep might also get roped in to play the antagonist in the movie. Touted to be a thriller, the movie's theme is about corruption and scams. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

If reports are to be believed, the movie will go on floors in December 2020. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers or the actor as of now.

