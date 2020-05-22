    For Quick Alerts
      SSMB27: Bad News For Mahesh Babu Fans As No Updates on May 31

      For a while now, rumours have been rife about Mahesh Babu's 27th film tentatively titled SSMB27. The fans of the Superstar have been eagerly waiting for updates on his upcoming project with Parasuram. Of lately, there were a few media reports, that suggested that the film's shoot will kick start with a formal pooja ceremony on Mahesh's father and actor Krishna's birthday, i.e. on May 31.

      Well, now we hear that the pooja has been postponed to a further date, owing to Krishna's first wife Vijaya Nirmala's 1st death anniversary on June 27. It is said that the renowned actor has also cancelled birthday celebrations. As per reports, a formal press note will be released about #SSMB27 on May 31. However, there has been no confirmation made by the makers or the actor about the same. Usually, an update on Mahesh's movies is unveiled on Superstar Krishna's birthday. Well, this is a huge change.

      The movie, touted to be a family entertainer, will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. As per recent reports, Kiara Advani is being considered to be cast as the leading lady. Rumour suggests that the movie will start rolling from July. The background score will be composed by music director Gopi Sunder.

      It is said that Mahesh Babu will be wrapping up the entertainer quickly without any breaks in between the schedules. Parasuram is now waiting for the lockdown to end so that he can start working on the much-awaited SSMB27. Well, we too can't wait for the movie to arrive at theatres post lockdown.

      Talking about Mahesh's other projects, the actor will join hands with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his next project after RRR. Koratala Siva has also announced a movie with the reigning star of Tollywood.

      Friday, May 22, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
