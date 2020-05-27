SSMB27: Is Mahesh Babu Starrer Titled Sarkar Vaari Paata?

Of lately, there were reports that the Muhurtham of #SSMB27, which was earlier scheduled on Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna's birthday, i.e. on May 31, has been postponed to a further date. The date was pushed indefinitely owing to Krishna's first wife Vijaya Nirmala's first death anniversary on June 27.

It is also said that the renowned actor has also cancelled his birthday celebrations. Well, now we hear that the title of the movie will be announced on May 31. As per the rumour, #SSMB27 will be titled Sarkar Vaari Paata. However, there hasn't been any confirmation made by the makers or the actor about the same yet. For the unversed, an update on Mahesh's movie is usually unveiled on Superstar Krishna's birthday.

#SSMB27, touted to be a family entertainer is helmed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. If rumours are to be believed, Kiara Advani will romance Mahesh Babu in the highly-anticipated movie. The duo has already teamed up for Bharat Ane Nenu, which become a blockbuster at the theatres.

Coming back to Mahesh's 27th venture, it is said that the actor will be wrapping up the entertainer without any breaks in between the schedules. The shoot will commence from July, and will have music composed by Gopi Sunder. Well, the crazy fans of Mahesh are eagerly waiting for May 31 for the big announcement.

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in the superhit movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna, has some mammoth projects in the pipeline. The actor is prepping to join hands with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, for his next after Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The movie, produced by KL Narayana, will go on floors in 2022. Director Koratala Siva has also announced an entertainer with the Superstar of Tollywood. Well, we are sure, Mahesh Babu fans are going to have a gala time with the release of his upcoming movies.

Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Movie First Look Out? Fan-Made Poster Goes Viral!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Give Mahesh Babu A Narration Post Lockdown?

Mahesh Babu To Have A Cameo in Venkatesh Daggubati-Varun Tej's F3? Here's The Truth!