SSMB27: Theme Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Leaked? Read Deets Inside!

Mahesh Babu's next outing with director Parasuram, #SSMB27 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movie of the year. Of lately, there has been a buzz that the director and actor might announce their big project on Mahesh's father Superstar Krishna's birthday, i.e. May 31. As fans are eagerly awaiting the mega announcement, as there are many speculations doing the rounds about the storyline of the action-drama.

As per the latest report, #SSMB27 is touted to be a political drama which focuses on bank frauds. It is said that Mahesh Babu will be fighting against corrupt officials and bank frauds in the upcoming movie. Interestingly, the Superstar's last venture Sarileru Neekevvaru had him confronting corrupt politicians and government officials with their quintessential minions. Well on that note, we can't wait to watch Mahesh Babu in an intense action hero avatar.

Talking more about the project, #SSMB27 is rumoured to have been titled Sarkar Vaari Paata. However, no confirmation has been made by the makers about the same yet. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will have Bollywood sultry siren, Kiara Advani, to romance Mahesh Babu. The duo has already joined hands for the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu directed by Koratala Siva. The political action film turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. The shoot of #SSMB27 will commence from July and will have music composed by Gopi Sunder.

Currently, Mahesh is prepping to team up with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, for the latter's next venture. The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by KL Narayana, and will go on floors in 2022 after the filmmaker wraps up his magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Director Koratala Siva has also announced an entertainer with the reigning Prince of Tollywood.

