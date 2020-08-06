SSMB28: Mahesh Babu To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay's Master Director?

Mahesh Babu's birthday gala is just a few days away and fans and followers of the actor can't keep calm already. The massive fans of the Superstar are gearing up to release a common display picture (CDP) on his 45th birthday (August 9) and are eagerly awaiting few updates from his upcoming films. Recently, the makers of his next, SSMB 27 aka Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced to release a 'Voice Glimpse' from the movie.

There are also reports emerging that along with the update from his 27th film, #SSMB28 will also be made official. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the film, there are gossip mongers suggesting that the project will be helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said that the film will be a bilingual project which will have a release in Telugu and Tamil. Renowned production company Mythri Movie Makers is reportedly bankrolling the big budget film. Well, we will have to wait and watch for 3 more days to see if the rumour has anything to do with reality. For the unversed, Lokesh is currently helming the highly-anticipated Tamil movie Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

Earlier, there were reports claiming that #SSMB28 would be Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu. The ace filmmaker had recently announced the project during a media interaction. It is said that the Baahubali director is currently prepping the script for the pan-India project along with his father and veteran script writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. With many speculations doing the rounds about the project, fans and followers of Mahesh are awaiting a big surprise from Rajamouli as well on August 9.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Keerthy Suresh essaying the lead role. Directed by Parasuram, the thriller is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

SSMB 28: Official Announcement To Be Made On Mahesh Babu's Birthday

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Star Ananya Panday?