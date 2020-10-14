Sujatha Says Monal Is Playing With Akhil And Abhijeet’s Feelings In The Bigg Boss House

Monal, Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet's love-hate triangle has become the talk of the town. The trio's relationship was also discussed during the eviction of contestants Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith, and Gangavva. Well, the recently evicted contestant Sujatha was also questioned about her take on their relationship during her interaction with Rahul Siplingunj.

Claiming that Monal is playing with the feelings of Akhil and Abhijeet, she said, "I feel Monal is traveling on two boats, one is Akhil and the other one is Abhijeet. If she has a problem with Akhil, she would go to Abhijeet and she would go to Akhil if she has a problem with Abhijeet. There are also many people in the house. What I and other housemates are unable to understand is the fact that who is bothering whom. We do not know if the duo is bothering her or is it Monal who is bothering them."

She went on to say that Monal's behavior is actually causing problems for Akhil and Abhijeet in the house. Sujatha added, "I really don't know whether it is a triangle or 'V' angle love. Monal is very strong with her decision, but Akhil and Abhijeet are facing issues because of the situation."

Revealing that Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet's rivalry in the show is mainly because of Monal, Sujatha said, "Personally, they don't have any reason to hate each other. They are not in good terms because of Monal. I think Monal is playing with their feelings. During day time, she will talk to Akhil, and after he goes to bed, she would accompany Abhijeet. This looks very weird to the housemates and is confused about her bond with the duo. Monal doesn't have any confusion and is playing the game really well. But Abhijeet and Akhil do not have clarity." Well, that's a big statement and also an entertaining factor of the show which is keeping the audience glued to their television screens.

On a related note, Sohel is the captain for the fifth week. Interestingly, a 'bigg bomb' immunity was given to Sujatha during her post-eviction interaction with Nagarjuna, and she chose Sohel, who has been given the task of washing dishes for one whole week.

