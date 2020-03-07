    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sundeep Kishan Comes Out In Support Of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Winner; Says I Stand By Rahul Sipligunj

      By
      |

      On Wednesday, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked by a Vikarabad MLA's brother and his friends with beer bottles in Hyderabad's Prism Club. The singer had got injured and was admitted to the hospital. Amidst all, reports were stating that Rahul Sipligunj had refused to file a police complaint against the attackers.

      But after that, Rahul Sipligunj himself refused the reports and stated that the attackers should be punished. Ever since the incident happened, no one from the film fraternity came out to support the singer. But now, actor Sundeep Kishan came out in support of Rahul.

      Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Sipligunj

      Taking to Twitter, Sundeep Kishan wrote, "How can a group of people brutally attack someone in a public place and walk away like it's their right to do so.. This can't happen in my City,My Hyderabad... I stand by @Rahulsipligunj"

      Later, Rahul Sipligunj shared a CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter. He wrote, "CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right! @KTRTRS sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live. #ineedjustice"

      Earlier, the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner gave details of the incident. As per Rahul's statement, the attackers misbehaved with two ladies who had come along with him. When he tried to stop them, a group of 10 people attacked Rahul with beer bottles.

      Police are investigating into the matter.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X