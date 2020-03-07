Sundeep Kishan Comes Out In Support Of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Winner; Says I Stand By Rahul Sipligunj

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked by a Vikarabad MLA's brother and his friends with beer bottles in Hyderabad's Prism Club. The singer had got injured and was admitted to the hospital. Amidst all, reports were stating that Rahul Sipligunj had refused to file a police complaint against the attackers.

But after that, Rahul Sipligunj himself refused the reports and stated that the attackers should be punished. Ever since the incident happened, no one from the film fraternity came out to support the singer. But now, actor Sundeep Kishan came out in support of Rahul.

Taking to Twitter, Sundeep Kishan wrote, "How can a group of people brutally attack someone in a public place and walk away like it's their right to do so.. This can't happen in my City,My Hyderabad... I stand by @Rahulsipligunj"

Later, Rahul Sipligunj shared a CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter. He wrote, "CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right! @KTRTRS sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live. #ineedjustice"

Earlier, the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner gave details of the incident. As per Rahul's statement, the attackers misbehaved with two ladies who had come along with him. When he tried to stop them, a group of 10 people attacked Rahul with beer bottles.

Police are investigating into the matter.