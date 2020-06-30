Sundeep Kishan Reacts To Nikhil Siddhartha’s Tweet On TikTok Ban

After the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese applications including popular ones like TikTok, Helo and others, many celebrities as well as commoners are sharing their opinion over the same. Recently, Nikhil Siddhartha reacted to the same and said that the ban shouldn't have been imposed.

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "TIKTOK shouldn't be banned... as long as they respect our country... our life and DEMOCRACY."

"Period" #tiktokbanindia — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

After seeing his tweet, actor Sundeep Kishan justified the Indian government's decision of banning the Chinese apps. He wrote, "My instant reaction was the same mama but Banning these apps is a necessary Bold Move... what the Chinese Government is up to is atrocious, We are at loss of Employment as well but has to be viewed as collateral damage in the view of National Interest."

Well, many people may have agreed with Sundeep Kishan's views and observation, but hilariously, he missed the sarcasm in Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet. Reacting to Sundeep's tweet, Nikhil replied, "Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it lets push this hashtag #BanChineseProducts."

Sundeep Kishan further added by stating , "Tik Tok was evaluated as a $75 Billion company in Jan 2020 & is one of the Top tax payers in China...we are pretty much funding a Nation which is attacking us.. It's actually a cool app which should have had better security & privacy features..Unfortunate for them to lose #India."

Indian government's move of banning Chinese apps was applauded by all. However, many TikTok stars expressed their displeasure towards the ban, as they can't show their 'unique' talent on social media. Not that they cannot use any other platform to showcase their talent, but the term 'TikTok star' had a craze of its own in India.

