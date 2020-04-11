    For Quick Alerts
      Sunny Leone To Raise The Oomph in Tollywood Again, This Time With A Cameo!

      Tollywood has witnessed Sunny Leone's sizzling dance number, Deo Deo, in the 2017 movie PSV Garuda Vega. Though the song had garnered a good response from the audience, the actor stayed away from the Telugu film industry, which eventually many. Well, the fans can now rejoice as the hot actress is making a comeback with a cameo. She will also share screen space with a Tollywood star for an item number in the movie.

      The charming actress who raises the hotness quotient with her roles and dance numbers had made her debut in Tollywood in 2014 romantic action film Current Theega in which she played a cameo. As per reports, she is a part of the bilingual movies Koka Kola and Helen which will have a release in Hindi and Telugu.

      Sunny Leone, who stepped into the entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5, is currently busy with Bollywood projects. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV show Splitsvilla. Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the actress is usually seen interacting with her fans through videos and pictures from her day to day life. Last week, she launched an online chat show- Locked Up With Sunny on Instagram to entertain the fans. The show has the actress in conversation with several celebrities. For the first episode, she had a chat with YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit.

