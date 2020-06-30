    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Suresh Babu Opens Up About Venkatesh’s Son Arjun Daggubati’s Tollywood Debut!

      Star kids getting launch as an actor is quite a common thing in every film industry. While people are raging against nepotism in the film industry, many privileged kids are getting launched every year in the movie industry. However, actor Venkatesh Daggubati's son Arjun Daggubati has a different plan, as he doesn't believe in the rat race.

      As we all know that Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati are among the leading stars of the Telugu film industry, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that another Daggubati, Rana's younger brother Abhiram, will soon make his debut as an actor in Telugu films. Now, fans are eyeing on Venkatesh's son Arjun Daggubati's debut.

      During a media interaction, producer and father of Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu opened up about Arjun's debut in Telugu film industry. When he was asked about the same, Suresh Babu said, "Absolutely no plans for now. Arjun is still studying. Let him study. In our Daggubati family, only the kids take the decision about what they want to do in future. If Venkatesh's son decides to act in the movie, we will support him."

      Well, Arjun seems to have invested himself in studies. Fans have high expectations from Arjun Daggubati. On the other hand, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna fans are also pressurizing the actor for launching his son Mokshagna.

      On a related note, Venkatesh Daggubati will next be seen in Naarappa, Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film also stars Priyamani as the female lead. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the makers have started shooting in January 2020 but due to the lockdown, it has been stalled.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 13:58 [IST]
