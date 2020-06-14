Sushant Singh Rajput No More! Mahesh Babu, RGV, Tamannaah & Other South Stars Mourn His Death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday (June 14). The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his bedroom. Though the reason behind him taking this drastic step is still not confirmed, as per the initial reports, police found anti-depressants pills in his house. Police has not found any note yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has indeed shocked the entire film industry. After all, last week, the Chhichhore actor's ex-manager, Disha Salian had reportedly committed suicide. Like Bollywood, South celebrities have also expressed their grief over the death of the actor!

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss."

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is the most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger ..Apart from the Coronavirus God also seems to have brought a curse upon Bollywood." "This got to be the most shocking thing Bollywood ever experiences ..SO YOUNG and SO MUCH LIFE AHEAD and then WHY ??? #SushantSinghRajput," RGV added.

Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted, "Shocked and heartbroken. A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput."

Payal Ghosh expressed, "Why did you do this Sushant.. Whyyyyyyy #SushantSinghRajput RIP friend."

Raashi Khanna wrote, "Too shocked to even respond! Depression is a self created cage & suicide is really not the solution.. Please surround yourself with your loved ones & speak up! Mental health is so much more important than anything else! Please take care! R.I.P #SushantSinghRajput."

Sanjana Singh said, "This is heartbreaking I'm totally destroyed, no words & shocked god pls tell me this is not true."

Keerthy Suresh tweeted, "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.#SushantSinghRajput."

Manchu Manoj wrote, "Deeply shocked by this news!Lost one of the finest actors of this generation. You will be missed @itsSSR. Rest in peace! My condolences to his friends and family. God knows what his poor heart went through but sucide is never an option #SushantSinghRajput #ripsushant."

Kajal Aggarwal said, "SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friends hope he finds peace on the other side. #ripsushantsinghrajput."

Pooja Hegde expressed, "I. Just. Can't. Shocked. #SushantSingh...no words. Praying for his soul."

Sushanth said, "Difficult to process this...He touched our hearts through many of his films Gone way too soon"

Nivetha Thomas tweeted, "I cannot believe this is real. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput."

May your soul rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput!

