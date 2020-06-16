Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Shraddha Das Bashes B-Town Celebs For Showing Fake Nature

Kangana Ranaut's anger over nepotism and movie mafias after the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, sparked a big debate over social media. Reports are stating that the Chhichhore actor ended his life after allegedly being sidelined by the biggies from Bollywood industry. After Kangana's video message over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, fans started trolling Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, YRF, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others on social media. But many people don't know that Tollywood actress Shraddha Das was the first to bash B-town celebs for showing their fake nature, after the young actor's death.

Shraddha Das took to Twitter and expressed her anger on Bollywood's fakeness and hypocrisy in a series of tweets. The Mugguru actress wrote, "The ones who are writing I'm shocked, wish i reached out and all that nonsense... it's really fake baba...why are you wishing? You should have reached out na? What is this jumping into the bandwagon everytime..they don't even realise half of them are the cause of ds shit happening."

Shraddha Das also said that fake people can never be real friends. She expressed, "If you ever go to a filmi party, you will realise people don't look beyond what u are wearing &how u are looking & how happening & influential you are..and once you get sucked into it,you want that fake approval again and again. These are not and can never ever be ur real friends."

The Hippi actress further stated that biggies never understand your feelings, but hurt you with their remarks. "Not 1 person will try to know or even make d effort to know your heart. & D arrogance & scathing remarks they can pass on a new or even seasoned one can only be tolerated by very thick skinned strong ppl! It's foolish to expect true and unflinching love,loyalty or friendship here," she wrote.

Shraddha concluded by stating, "The day you only look at this like a job, and keep your emotions aside and work, you will be protected from most bullshit!"

Now, the Mumbai Police has started an open investigation while Sushant Singh Rajput's family members are demanding a CBI probe for his mysterious death.

