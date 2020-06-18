Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Poonam Kaur Slams RGV For Abusing South Celebs & Not Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. After the actor's demise, many people including some outsiders from the film industry started blaming Bollywood biggies for sidelining Sushant, which apparently made him take the drastic step. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide sparked a big debate on social media. Unlike netizens and some Bollywood outsiders like Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey and others, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma blamed Sushant Singh Rajput for his suicide and supported Karan Johar, who is considered to be one of the biggies of Bollywood.

RGV had tweeted, "How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav, etc give sons, relatives first preference., like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh, Anil, Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where's nepotism not there? Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it's his choice of who he wants to work with, like it's any filmmakers choice about who they want to work with."

Completely disturbed and angry with Ram Gopal Varma's stand on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Telugu actress Poonam Kaur said that RGV never stands for South celebs and abuses them on social media. In the tweet, she wrote, "why does #rgv not abuse or make anyone abuse the Bollywood bigges about what happened with #JiahKhan and #SushantSinghRajput .... why there are special notes for people down south ? Coz it doesn't benefit him or something else ..."

Poonam Kaur also wrote, "Getting justice to #JiahKhan s mom is not as important as making noise in #APELECTIONS ? Just feeling sad for #SushantSinghRajput wont do .... with all the money n connections u have ..why couldn't make a noise in Bollywood? Are u scared?"

Poonam's allegations on Ram Gopal Varma are quite serious and now fans are awaiting his answer!

