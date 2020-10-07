Swathi Deekshith: Monal Is Trying To Create A Confusion Between Akhil & Abhijeet In Bigg Boss House

The reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its 30th day and must say the josh is indeed high! The mini-screen audience witnessed a high voltage drama during the week 5 nominations. Though there were differences in opinion between several contestants, the most highlighted spat was between Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet. The duo even dragged their common 'friend' Monal Gajjar's name in their brawl, who later burst out in tears and requested them to talk out their differences and stop bringing her name in anything and everything.

Well, Akhil and Abhijeet's arguments in the house have now become the hot topic of discussion on social media, but for another reason. Apparently, the ex-contestant of the show Swathi Deekshith has talked about the duo's differences during a media interaction. Stating that Monal Gajjar is confusing the duo she said, "She's (Monal) trying to create a confusion between these two people. They both are very nice in their own way, Abhi and Akhil. Abhi is not interested at all. She goes to Akhil and says 'Abhi is behind me. I think he doing this for the cameras. I think he is fake. I don't like his attitude. I don't like him', but if you don't like him, why do you go talk to him when Akhil sleeps? And surprisingly these two don't know what she says to the other person. Abhijeet doesn't understand her. He is confused with the way she behaves."

Talking about Akhil she said, "His focus is on Monal, but I think he is getting fooled. He is becoming a big fool. He has planned a lot about things to do even after the show. He is a genuine guy."

On a related note, the week 4 elimination saw wild-card entrant Swathi Deekshith's eviction. She could only survive in the house for a week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 5 Nominations: Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal And 6 Other Contestants On The List!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abhijeet And Akhil Sarthak Have Heated Argument During Nomination Process