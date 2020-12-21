Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: Why These Upcoming Tollywood Films Are Special For The Baahubali Actress

That Is Mahalakshmi

That Is Mahalakshmi is indeed a special film for Tamannaah Bhatia, as she will be reprising Kangana Ranaut's role from the Hindi film Queen (2014). In an earlier media interaction, Tamannaah had said that she is very much keen to reprise Kangana's role, as it has various dimensions to it. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film also stars Shibani Dandekar, Siddu Jonnalagadda and Geethanjali in key roles. It is expected to release in 2021.

Seetimaarr

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the role of an athlete in Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr. The makers recently released the first look of Tammy's character on social media. According to a report published in a leading portal, Tamannaah has undergone a body transformation and has trained to learn the techniques of the sport. The film will showcase Tamannaah in a completely different avatar. Directed by Sampath Nandi, it also stars Digangana Suryavanshi in a pivotal role.

Gurthunda Seethakalam

Gurthunda Seethakalam will be the remake of 2020 Kannada blockbuster film Love Mocktail. Directed by Nagashekar, Tamannaah will be playing the love interest of Satyadev Kancharana. After a long time, Tamannaah will be featuring in a romantic film. In a press meet, she had said, "It's been quite some time since I did a love story and it seems like I forgot to romance on the screen."

Andhadhun Remake

Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake has been in the news for quite sometime now. After casting Nithiin in the lead role, makers were searching a suitable actress to play Tabu's character in the Telugu remake. And finally, they found Tamannaah Bhatia for the same. It will be the first negative role of the actress in her Telugu film career, and her fans are very much excited to see her in the powerful role. Andhadhun remake is being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, and it also stars Nabha Natesh in a key role.

F3: Fun And Frustration

After a long wait, makers have finally started shooting for the next instalment in Fun And Frustration franchise. Tamannaah Bhatia will be reprising her role as Harika in F3. For the unversed, the comedy film F2 (2019) starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles, had received a solid appreciation from the masses as well as critics. F3 is being helmed by Anil Ravipudi.