Tamannaah Bhatia Discharged From Hospital Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19

South diva Tamannah Bhatia was recently tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in August, the actress had shared that her parents are diagnosed with COVID-19 and the family is following all precautionary measures required, to be taken during the time. Well today, Tamannaah took to her social media handle to release a note that suggests that she has been discharged from the hospital, and she will be self-isolating as advised by the doctors.

Her statement read, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I, unfortunately, succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged."

She further added that she is optimistic that she will recover completely soon. Tamannaah wrote, "It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from the health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well. Love Tamannaah." Well, her innumerable fans and followers have wished her a speedy recovery and are expecting her to entertain them with her upcoming projects.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in Sampath Nandi's sports drama Seetimaar. She is also a part of the Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail titled Gurthunda Seethakalam, and Tamil crime web series The November Story.

Interestingly, she will be reprising the role of Tabu from Andhadhun in its official Telugu remake helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Tamannaah is also waiting for the release of her Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

