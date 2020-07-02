Tamannaah Bhatia On Nepotism In Showbiz: I Worked Hard And Kept Getting Opportunities

Tamannaah On Working Hard In South

Being an outsider, Tamannaah Bhatia faced a lot of challenges in the initial days of her career. Explaining her journey to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, "Coming from Mumbai, when I started doing Tamil and Telugu films, I neither knew the languages nor did I know anyone in the industry. So I had no connection whatsoever. I worked hard and kept getting opportunities maybe because people saw potential in me. Whatever success or failure I got on my way was because of my efforts and destiny."

Tamannaah On Nepotism & Favouritism

Tamannaah Bhatia also feels that nepotism and favouritism exist in every field, but that cannot decide whether a person will become successful or not. Commenting on the issue, the 30-year-old actress said, "Nepotism and favouritism cannot determine your success or failure. My family has a lot of doctors and now if I had taken interested in the profession like my brother then they would have also guided me. Tomorrow, if my child wants to become an actor, I'd do the same. That's how it works, there's nothing wrong in that."

Tamannaah Gives Examples Of Successful ‘Outsiders’

Tamannaah Bhatia also gave several examples of outsiders who have a successful career and made it without any godfather or film person's backup. The Baahubali actress said, "Look at Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. In the present generation, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan also had their share of individual struggle and made it on their own." But on the other hand, Tamannaah also feels that star kids get more opportunities than outsiders.

Future Projects

On a professional note, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Telugu films Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand and That Is Mahalakshmi, remake of Hindi film Queen. She is also a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan.