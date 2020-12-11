Tamannaah Bhatia On Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam: I Would Like To Kiss Vijay Deverakonda

Tamannaah: I would like to Kiss Vijay Deverakonda

The impressive promo of Sam Jam has now become the talk of the town after Tamannaah's statement about Vijay Deverakonda. Apparently, when Samantha asked, "For whom in the industry would you like to break the rule of no-kissing on screen?", the Baahubali actress with a wide smile responded that she would like to kiss Vijay Deverakonda. The studio audience who were highly elated with Tamannaah's reply applauded her big statement with cheers and claps. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda, who enjoys a huge fan following across the south was the first guest for Samantha's talk show.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Akhil Akkineni

On the other hand, looks like Tamannaah revealed that she has a soft corner towards the Oh Baby actress' brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni, to which Samantha sarcastically said, "Akhil is little young no..little." Later, Sam said that if the Seetimaar actress wants, she can arrange a meeting with Akhil and can even talk to the father (Nagarjuna Akkineni) too. With the promo going viral on social media, fans and followers of the actress are speculating Tamannaah's reply to Samantha's offer.

Tamannaah opens up about overcoming fear of heights

Further in the promo, the beautiful diva revealed that she does stunts for her films by herself. Tamannaah also revealed that she is scared of heights and opened up about how she gradually overcame the same.