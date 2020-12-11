Tamannaah Bhatia On Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam: I Would Like To Kiss Vijay Deverakonda
Talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been creating quite a buzz with her upcoming film Gurthunda Seethakalam's promotional stints. The diva after recovering from COVID-19, has turned into a busy bee these days to promote the film in Hyderabad.
Well, in connection with the same, the actress was recently snapped with Samantha Akkineni for the latter's celebrity talk show, Sam Jam.
Post the picture of the two graceful diva's went viral on social media, the makers of the show have dropped the latest promo of their chit-chat.
Tamannaah: I would like to Kiss Vijay Deverakonda
The impressive promo of Sam Jam has now become the talk of the town after Tamannaah's statement about Vijay Deverakonda. Apparently, when Samantha asked, "For whom in the industry would you like to break the rule of no-kissing on screen?", the Baahubali actress with a wide smile responded that she would like to kiss Vijay Deverakonda. The studio audience who were highly elated with Tamannaah's reply applauded her big statement with cheers and claps. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda, who enjoys a huge fan following across the south was the first guest for Samantha's talk show.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Akhil Akkineni
On the other hand, looks like Tamannaah revealed that she has a soft corner towards the Oh Baby actress' brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni, to which Samantha sarcastically said, "Akhil is little young no..little." Later, Sam said that if the Seetimaar actress wants, she can arrange a meeting with Akhil and can even talk to the father (Nagarjuna Akkineni) too. With the promo going viral on social media, fans and followers of the actress are speculating Tamannaah's reply to Samantha's offer.
Tamannaah opens up about overcoming fear of heights
Further in the promo, the beautiful diva revealed that she does stunts for her films by herself. Tamannaah also revealed that she is scared of heights and opened up about how she gradually overcame the same.
Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Being Called 'Fat' During Her COVID-19 Treatment
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Pens A Melodious Review For Amazon Prime Video's Middle Class Melodies