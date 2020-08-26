Tamannaah Bhatia’s Parents Test Positive For COVID-19, Actress Confirms Through Social Media!

South diva Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday took to her social media handle to confirm that her parents Santhosh Bhatia and Rajani Bhatia have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing a note, she wrote that her family including her parents underwent the test after they showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. She wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents tested postive."

The Baahubali actress further added that she, along with other family members, have tested negative for COVID-19. She added, "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

On the professional note, Tamannaah was recently seen shaking a leg with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The track 'Daang Daang' created a buzz since its release, thanks to the duo's chemistry on screen.

She will next be seen in Ram Subramanian's Hotstar web series The November's Story. Tamannaah is also a part of Sampath Nandi's Seetimaarr and Prasanth Varma's That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Queen.

