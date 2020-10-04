Tamannaah Bhatia Tests Positive For COVID-19: Admitted To A Hospital In Hyderabad

Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular pan-Indian actress tested positive for COVID-19. According to the reports, the actress was showing mild symptoms from the past few days, due to which she got tested. Tamannaah, who is in Hyderabad for the shooting of a web series, in currently admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The fans and well-wishers of the actress have been showering her with speedy recovery wishes, ever since the news broke out. However, Tamanaah Bhatia is yet to release an official statement on testing positive for COVID-19. But, the sources close to the actress have ensured that she is doing well, and is on the path of recovery.

Earlier in August 2020, Tamannaa's parents were tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, who shared the update through her official pages, wrote "My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines".

Coming to her acting career, Tamannaah Bhatia is totally busy with some highly promising films and web series in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming projects That Is Mahalakshmi, which is expected to hit the screens soon, and the Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr, which is currently under production. In Bollywood, she will be next seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan.

