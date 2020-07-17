Tamannaah Bhatia To Do A Cameo In Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Acharya?

With several speculations doing the rounds about the cast of Acharya, the latest we hear is Tamannaah Bhatia's inclusion in the highly-anticipated project. According to a few Telugu reports, the makers of the movie have approached the charming actress to play a cameo in the Chiranjeevi-starrer.

It is said that Tamannaah has agreed to be a part of a special dance number in the movie. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers or the actress about the same.

It is to be noted that there were rumours suggesting that a dance number in the movie featuring Ram Charan and Megastar will be the highlight of the movie. If Tamannaah's inclusion is a true report this song will surely have the actress shaking a leg with the handsome father-son duo of Tollywood. Interestingly, the Baahubali actress has recently impressed the audience with her dancing prowess in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru for the song titled 'Daang Daang'.

Coming back to Acharya, Ram Charan will be a part of a breathtaking fight scene in the movie, and will grace the screen for a duration of 30 minutes to essay an extended cameo. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will reportedly play a double role in the movie. Produced by his Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya's shoot has been currently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The movie which marks the 152nd venture of Chiranjeevi, will have him romancing south diva Kajal Aggarwal. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has also been roped in to play a key role in the highly-awaited movie.

