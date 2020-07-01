Tamannaah Bhatia To Host Talk Show In Aha, Actress Demands Huge Remuneration!

South diva Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her entry in OTT platform Aha, in a never seen before avatar. As per reports emerging from Telugu media houses, the actress is gearing up to host a celebrity talk show on the popular video streaming platform. It is said that the pre-production work of the show is going on at a swift pace, and the show will soon kick-off to entertain the mass audience.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan will grace the maiden episode of the show, wherein they will discuss their careers, future projects, and a bit of their personal life. The actors will also be seen talking about their upcoming projects, Pushpa and Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, as the show enters the first episode.

Earlier, there were reports surfacing about Tamannaah's remuneration for the show. If rumours are to go by, the diva has demanded a whopping Rs 8 lakhs for each episode. If true, her remuneration will mark the highest for a digital platform show. It is also said that the makers have locked the deal with her with the same amount she demanded. Well, we can't wait to see the charming actress flaunt her hosting skills in the highly-awaited show. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section below.

Talking about her film projects, Tamannaah was recently seen shaking a leg with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The track titled 'Daang Daang' has created a buzz since its release, thanks to the duo's chemistry on screen and the catchy lyrics.

The actress is a part of Ram Subramanian's Hotstar web series The November's Story. She will also be seen in Sampath Nandi's Seetimaarr and Prasanth Varma's That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Queen.

