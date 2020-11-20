Tejaswi Madivada On Kissing Scenes In Commitment: I Wanted To Kiss The Guy I Knew

Actress Tejaswi Madivada is all set to feature in a bold web film, Commitment. The makers of Commitment have already released its teaser, and in no time, it went viral on the internet. Notably, Tejaswi's sensuous act in the film caught everyone's attention.

For the unversed, Tejaswi Madivada-starrer Commitment's teaser is in the news for its kissing scenes, which has created a buzz amongst the masses. When asked about such scenes in the web film, Tejaswi said, "I wanted to kiss the guy I knew, not any random guy. I felt that Srinath is handsome and moreover, I knew him."

At the promotional event, the Ice Cream actress also revealed some shocking things about the Telugu film industry. During the Commitment teaser launch event, Tejaswi Madivada revealed that Telugu girls are casually asked for sexual favours in the industry. The 29-year-old actress said, "If it is North Indian girls, they do it through managers and all. But when it comes to Telugu girls, they do without any fear."

Tejaswi also admitted that she had faced casting couch in the industry. When she was asked for sexual favours, she felt uncomfortable and refused to do it. According to Tejaswi, Commitment is her life story. While speaking about the movie, the actress said, "I don't see this movie as a dirty one. It's not about sex. It's an informative and enlightening movie."

Directed by Lakshmikanth Chenna, Commitment also stars Anveshi Jain, Amit Tiwari, Srinath Maganti, Ramya Pasupuleti, Surya Srinivas, Simar Singh, Tanishq Rajan, Raja Ravindra and others in pivotal roles. The makers have not yet revealed the release date and the streaming platform for release.

Also Read : When Dhananjay Helped An Uncomfortable Irra Mor While Filming Kissing Scenes In Bhairava Geetha

Also Read : Rahul Sipligunj & Nandini Rai Feel Embarrassed After Watching Their Kissing Video