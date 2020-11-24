Tejaswi Madivada Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Hot Monochrome Picture
Tejaswi Madivada, who is all set to feature in a bold web film Commitment, recently set the internet on fire by sharing a sensuous monochrome picture in lingerie. She captioned the photo, ""There are no ordinary moments." - Dan Millman."
Tejaswi Madivada is indeed grabbing everyone's attention with her hot looks. Her superhot pose and fit body are just making her fans say 'WOW'. Moreover, the caption of the post is clearly mentioning that there are no ordinary moments for her.
Tejaswi’s Shocking Revelation
Recently, at the teaser launch of Commitment, she made headlines with her shocking statements about the Telugu film industry. She had revealed that Telugu girls are casually being asked for sexual favours. "If it is North Indian girls, they do it through managers and all. But when it comes to Telugu girls, they do without any fear," Tejaswi said.
Tejaswi Madivada On Kissing Scenes In Commitment
The actress also admitted that she had faced casting couch in the industry, but she refused to do it. While talking about the kissing scenes in Commitment, Tejaswi said, "I wanted to kiss the guy I knew, not any random guy. I felt that Srinath is handsome and moreover, I knew him."
The Actress On Commitment
Tejaswi Madivada feels that the story of Commitment is based on her life. The actress got overwhelmed with fans' response to the teaser and thanked them for all the love at the launch.
About Commitment
On the professional front, Tejaswi Madivada has earlier worked in Ram Gopal Varma's Ice Cream. Her next Commitment, is directed by Lakshmikanth Chenna. It stars Anveshi Jain, Amit Tiwari, Srinath Maganti, Ramya Pasupuleti, Surya Srinivas, Simar Singh, Tanishq Rajan, Raja Ravindra and others in key roles.
