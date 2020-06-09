Telangana CM KCR Permits Film Shootings In The State; Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli & Others Thank Govt

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly permitted film shootings in the state on Monday (June 8). As per government guidelines, besides production, post-production and other film-related works can be carried out. The guidelines also suggest that only a limited number of unit members are allowed to be present on the sets.

Telangana state government has cleared that for the reopening of theatres, they will follow the Centre's decision and their guidelines will be kept in mind. Tollywood biggies like Megastar Chiranjeevi and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli are extremely happy with the government's decision of resuming film works.

Chiranjeevi thanked the Telangana government on Twitter. He wrote, "వేలాది మంది దినసరి వేతన కార్మికుల బతుకు తెరువుని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని సినిమా,టీవీ షూటింగ్స్ కి అనుమతి మంజూరు చేసిన తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ KCR గారికి,విధి విధానాలు రూపొందించి సహకరించిన శ్రీ తలసాని శ్రీనివాస యాదవ్ గారికి, ప్రభుత్వాధికారులకు కృతజ్ఞతలు.Thank You Sir. @TelanganaCMO (Thanks to Telangana Chief Minister Shri KCR and Sri Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, government officials for granting permission for cinema and TV shootings, thanks for helping thousands of daily wage labourers. @TelanganaCMO)."

SS Rajamouli also wrote, "Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job!"

KCR's decision will help small budget films, as they can be sold to OTT platforms. However, medium and big-budget films will not be interested in restarting the film shootings. Producer D Suresh Babu told TV9, "Narappa will be completed only if 100 artists/crew members are present on the set. This is not possible in the current scenario. The audiences are not ready to flock theatres anyways, as the experience of countries like Dubai shows."

Now, let's see which film will resume shooting first!

