Telugu Actor-Producer Yada Krishna Dies At 61

Renowned Telugu actor-producer Yada Krishna breathed his last yesterday morning (December 2, 2020) in Hyderabad after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

The unfortunate news about his death was shared by producer and publicist BA Raju who tweeted in Telugu, "20 కి పైగా చిత్రాల్లో హీరోగా నటించిన యాదా కృష్ణ బుధవారం ఉదయం గుండె పోటు తో కన్ను మూశారు. ఆయనకు 61 సంవత్సరాలు. Hero, Producer #YadaKrishna passes away. #RIP." (loosely translated as, "Yada Krishna who played hero in more than 20 films died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 61 years old.") Upon the news of his death, several fans and followers of Yada took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the actor.

Yada Krishna was last seen as a supporting actor in Sankranthi Alludu, helmed by VVV Satyanarayana. The film which released in 2010, also featured Sunakshi, Roshini, Ananth, Raghunath Reddy, Chitti Babu, Jeeva, Kondavalasa, Nagayya Naidu and Sudha in key roles. The actor had kicked off his film journey from 1990s and was a part of more than 20 Telugu films.

