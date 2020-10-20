Telugu Actor Prudhvi Raj Met With An Accident

Versatile actor and comedian Prudhvi Raj has reportedly met with a car accident near Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday.

The actor took to his Facebook handle to share a few pictures of his damaged vehicle and wrote in Telugu, "Met with an accident near the cancer hospital at Banjara Hills. An Innova car crashed into my vehicle, which is now damaged. People gathered at the place of the accident." (loose translation) Though the fans and followers of the actor inquired about his well being through the comments of the post, the senior actor remained silent and did not reveal any detail regarding the accident.

Notably, the actor in early August had released a video from a quarantine center stating that he is undergoing treatment for sickness. In the video that surfaced on the internet, the actor was seen wearing an oxygen-delivering nasal cannula as he explained about his health condition to his fans from the hospital bed. He reportedly said that he was suffering from fever for a few days. He was quoted as saying, "For the past few days, I am suffering from fever. After several tests, my reports turned negative for Coronavirus. But after the CT scan, the doctor has asked to undergo treatment for at least 15 days. I was admitted to the hospital on Monday. Hope to recover with the blessings of Lord Balaji and my fans."

On a related note, the actor recently made it to the headlines for his opinion on Jr NTR's entry into politics that garnered huge attention of the netizens and became the hot topic to discuss on social media.

