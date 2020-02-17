Telugu Actor Srikanth’s Father Passes Away

Popular Telugu actor Srikanth's father Meka Parameswararao passed away in the wee hours of Monday.

Meka Parameswararao took his last breath at 2:30 am in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 71-year-old and is survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi, sons Srikanth, Anil and daughter Nirmala.

Merka Parameswararao was basically from Mekavaripalem, Krishna district. He later along with his family moved to Basavapalem village in Gangavati district of Karnataka.

Srikanth's father was suffering from lungs related issues and was undergoing treatment for the last 4 months. His last rite will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad this afternoon.

May his soul rest in peace!

Also Read : MAA Row: Srikanth Says 'Will Quit If Charges Are Proved'; Naresh Demands A Fact Finding Committee