Telugu Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo And Sarileru Top The List

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12th turned out to be the Sankranti winner of the year. The movie garnered huge appreciation from the audiences at the theatres as well as through it's OTT release.

Though there was an inch to inch competition with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo outshined with its incredible storyline, cinematography and performance of the whole cast. The songs from the movie like ‘Butta Bomma' and ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa' are still holding the top position on the chartbuster list. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie has music composed by S Thaman. andPooja Hegde essaying the love interest of Allu Arjun in the movie. With its theatrical run, the movie collected a total of Rs 161.22 crore from its worldwide business.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Action thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu essaying the role of Major Ajay Krishna. As always, the actor took away the breath of zillions with his acting tactics and charm. The movie, with Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial also featured Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Ganesh Babu and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu, the movie has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Sarileru Neekevvaru collected a whopping amount of Rs 144.37 crore from the worldwide collection.

Bheeshma

Starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Bheeshma turned out to be a superhit at the theatres. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the story revolves around Bheeshma Prasad, essayed by Nithiin, who is in search of a perfect life partner. The movie also marked the comeback of Malgudi Days actor Anant Nag in Tollywood, after a long gap.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Bheeshma featured an ensemble cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Ajay, Naresh and Praveena in pivotal roles. The movie collected a total of Rs 28.52 crore from its worldwide business.

HIT: The First Case

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the mystery thriller HIT starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The romantic thriller, jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni collected Rs 7.26 crore worldwide.

The movie revolves around a cop working for the Telangana State Police, who tries to solve a mystery while dealing with his past. The movie released on February 28, a few days before the COVID-19 lockdown hit the world. It also featured Chaitanya Sajiraju, Brahmaji, Hari Teja, Murali Sharma and Bhanu Chander among others.

Krishna And His Leela

Though the Ravikanth Perepu film had a quiet release on Netflix, it didn't take much time to top the list with its refreshing storyline on relationships and breakups.

The movie featuring Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti, Jhansi and Viva Harsha, has been bankrolled by Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu and Sanjay Reddy under their respective production banners. The movie premiered on June 25 on Netflix.