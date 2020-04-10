Telugu TV Actress Shanti Found Dead At Her Hyderabad Residence

Telugu TV serial actress Shanti found dead at her residence at Yellareddyguda's Engineers Colony in Hyderabad. Also known as Viswashanthi in her circle, the actress took her last breath on Thursday.

SR Nagar Police Station has registered a case as her death happened under 'suspicious circumstances' and started an investigation. Reportedly, the cops were informed about Shanti's death by her neighbours. After reaching the spot, they found her body lying partly on the floor and the bed.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a police official, in a statement, said that the 32-year-old TV actress might have accidentally fallen in a drunken state. The official further stated that only postmortem would reveal the exact reason of the death.

The police have seized Shanti's mobile phone and searched for clues at her house. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the cops. After sending the body for autopsy, the cops also lookedinto CCTV footages for any suspicious movements of any person near her residence. The actress' neighbours have also been questioned for more clues.

The police official revealed that Shanti's family members, who stay in Visakhapatnam, have been informed. On a related note, Shanti has worked in several TV serials, and her sudden demise has indeed shocked the Telugu TV industry.